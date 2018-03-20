VA Medical Claims Assistance

The Beckley VA Medical Center hosted a claims clinic Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration was available for questions Tuesday involving disability claims and other general questions about veteran benefits.

Immediately following the VBA claims clinic, there was a veteran town hall meeting.

This meeting allowed veterans and family members to provide feedback on their VA Experiences, share ideas, and meet other veterans and VA leaders.

The director of the regional VA office says if you missed this clinic you can contact your local VA hotline to find out more about the next one being held.

“They can always call the VA hotline which is 1-800-827-1000. They can talk to local veteran service organization representatives in the Beckley area as well,” said Shannon Kelley who is the Director at the regional VA office.

The town hall meetings are held quarterly at every VA Medical Center in the country.

