Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Uncategorized Two firefighters killed while responding to vehicle crash in Kanawha County
Uncategorized

Two firefighters killed while responding to vehicle crash in Kanawha County

Daniella HankeyBy Mar 24, 2018, 20:02 pm

1
0

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WCHS, BY: JESSI STARKEY)-  Two Pratt volunteer firefighters were killed Saturday evening while responding to a serious accident with fatalities.

 

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper released the following statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in these accidents this evening and their families. This is a tragic event and believed to be the worse accident involving our volunteer fire service has ever suffered.”

 

No names have been released at this time.

Comments

comments

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: