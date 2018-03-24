Home Uncategorized Two firefighters killed while responding to vehicle crash in Kanawha County
Two firefighters killed while responding to vehicle crash in Kanawha County
By Daniella HankeyMar 24, 2018, 20:02 pm
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WCHS, BY: JESSI STARKEY)- Two Pratt volunteer firefighters were killed Saturday evening while responding to a serious accident with fatalities.
The firefighters were on their way to the accident on the turnpike Saturday evening when their truck flipped over. Five firefighers were on the truck during the accident. Pratt Volunteer Fire Department confirmed two firefighters were killed in the crash. Three other firefighters are injured.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper released the following statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in these accidents this evening and their families. This is a tragic event and believed to be the worse accident involving our volunteer fire service has ever suffered.”
No names have been released at this time.
