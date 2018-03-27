Uncategorized
Two Children Dead In Indiana Fire; Boy Jumps To Safety
By Daniella HankeyMar 27, 2018, 06:30 am
12
INDIANA (AP) – Authorities say two children died during an apartment building fire in Indiana, while another survived after leaping from the fourth floor into a blanket held by neighbors.
Gary Fire Department Chief of Operations Mark Jones tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the fire started Sunday on the building’s fourth floor. The Lake County coroner’s office says the children who died were 2-year-old Kailani Gober and 4-year-old Khristopher Gober.
Jones says the sister and brother suffered smoke inhalation and burns.
Jones says an 8-year-old boy jumped from the fourth floor and neighbors caught him with a blanket. He wasn’t injured. One neighbor says: “We were crying and thanking God.”
Officials say the fire left the more than 50-unit building uninhabitable, displacing more than 100 people. The cause is under investigation.
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-