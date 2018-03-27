Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Two Car Crash In Beckley Sends Multiple People To The Hospital

Tyler Barker Mar 27, 2018, 13:11 pm

UPDATE: Beckley Police is investigating what caused an accident on Robert C. Byrd Drive in front of Cohen Street. Officials tell WOAY that multiple injuries occurred and multiple victims were transported to the hospital.

It is unclear on the extent of the injuries at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates as more information becomes available.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash in Beckley with injuries.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that at around 12:30 pm a two-car crash occurred on Robert C.Byrd Drive near Maxwell Hill Road. Crews are still on the scene but we do know that the road is shut down at this time and that injuries were reported.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

Tyler Barker

