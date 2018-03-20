FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Truck Goes Up In Flames In Raleigh County
By Tyler BarkerMar 20, 2018, 21:11 pm
MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a truck fire on Colton Loop Road, which is off of Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Dispatchers tell WOAY News that the call came in 8:40 and limited details are available at this time. As of 9:10 pm, no one had been transported from the scene.
Stay with WOAY News for this developing story.
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.