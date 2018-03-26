Three Local Men Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes

CHARLESTON– Three men pled guilty today for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Jonathan Brockman, 34, of Fayette County, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, a quantity of fentanyl, a quantity of oxycodone, and a quantity of marijuana for remuneration.

David Shaun Coleman, 47, of Fayette County, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, and a quantity of oxycodone.

Rashaun Carter, aka “Show,” 40, of Raleigh County, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base, more than 100 grams of heroin, and a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of fentanyl.

Brockman, Coleman, and Carter are three of 23 defendants indicted in June 2017 after a comprehensive investigation of drug trafficking in Southern West Virginia.

Brockman, Coleman, and Carter each face at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on July 24, 2018.

