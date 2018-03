BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a three vehicle accident on I-77 near mm 44.

Officials tell WOAY that two vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash around 6:30pm. The crash happened right before the Harper Road Exit.

We are told there are entrapments but no word on injuries or what caused the accident.

