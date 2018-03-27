Three Arrested After Snapchat Video Shows Beating

WYOMING COUNTY– Three people have been arrested after holding another man captive and beating him.

Hunter Lusk and Aaron Irick are facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges. Josh Allen is also facing conspiracy charges in addition to the previous charges as well.

According to court documents, the victim was playing video games at an apartment in Oceana on March 22 beginning around 3:30 AM. Josh Allen and Hunter Lusk came in around 6:30 AM and pushed the victim and started yelling at him. Allen told the victim he was either going to knock him out or they were going to fight.

The victim told the boys he did not want to fight but they went downstairs. Another boy videoed the encounter while Hunter headbutted the victim. Aaron then arrived at the apartment. Josh kicked the victim on the nose and the boys then forced him to leave the apartment and go to another residence.

He was then beat repeatedly by multiple people before being taken to a neighbor’s house. The victim was taken to Logan Regional Hospital and treated for a broken nose, lacerations to the back, face and chest, a black eye and multiple bruises. He has since been taken to Pikeville, KY for further medical treatment.

The prosecuting attorney says more charges are coming in this case.

