(WOAY) – Enjoy this week’s Gino’s Top 5 Plays! The best 5 highlights from the 2018 basketball season!
Home Sports News Sports The Best 5 Plays from 2018 Basketball Season – Gino’s Top 5 Plays
SportsSports News
The Best 5 Plays from 2018 Basketball Season – Gino’s Top 5 Plays
By Paloma VillicanaMar 25, 2018, 20:50 pm6
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.