Teen Taking Driver’s Exam Crashes Into Test Office
By Daniella HankeyMar 25, 2018, 11:04 am
MINNESOTA (ABC NEWS)- A Minnesota teen’s driving exam came to a crashing halt last week as she plowed into the testing office.
The 17-year-old accidentally had the car in drive instead of reverse as she was trying to back out of a parking spot in front of the test location in Buffalo, Minnesota, last Wednesday.
The result — besides a failed exam — left the nose of the silver SUV in the front of the building.
“The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle and building,” Buffalo police said.
The 60-year-old woman administering the test was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver’s only injury was to her pride.
Police said no charges are pending.
