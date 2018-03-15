Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tamarack Will Host Anti-Bullying Concert

Mar 15, 2018

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Tamarack will be holding an anti-bullying event Friday night.

The event is called “Makin’ Music & Makin’ Friends Anti-Bully Tour” and it will take place on March 16th from 6 -8 PM in Tamarack’s Theatre.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased with Cash at the door.

Foremost Records/Makin Music LLC owner Chris Dodson, tour director Grace Affeltranger, and talent booking agent Tammy Carolus came together and formed this event with goals of raising awareness about the bullying epidemic in our schooling system. Roughly 1 in 5 students are bullied at least once a month from 4th through 12th grade. (National Center for Educational Statistics). Our goal is to come together with musicians, in an effort to reach into schools, and influence students directly, connecting with them to create an open environment through music.

Featuring music by Cody Wickline, Paul Pfau, Ali B, River Ratz Music and Olivia Jade Frizzell

