Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Summersville Couple Arrested After Three Year Old Ingests Pills
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Summersville Couple Arrested After Three Year Old Ingests Pills

Rachel AyersBy Mar 21, 2018, 17:08 pm

24
0

SUMMERSVILLE (WCHS, JEFF MORRIS)— Two people in Nicholas County are charged with child neglect after a 3 year old swallowed prescription medicine and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Junior Vernon Stewart II, 48, and Melody Rae Stewart, 33, both of Summersville were charged after a March 5 incident in which the child found and took pills from prescription medicine that other people had left in a place that could easily be accessed, according to a news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

The child became ill after taking the pills and was transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was later transferred to Charleston for treatment.

The case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Comments

comments

Previous PostBeginning Of Spring Season Snow Storm
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: