Summersville Couple Arrested After Three Year Old Ingests Pills

SUMMERSVILLE (WCHS, JEFF MORRIS)— Two people in Nicholas County are charged with child neglect after a 3 year old swallowed prescription medicine and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Junior Vernon Stewart II, 48, and Melody Rae Stewart, 33, both of Summersville were charged after a March 5 incident in which the child found and took pills from prescription medicine that other people had left in a place that could easily be accessed, according to a news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

The child became ill after taking the pills and was transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was later transferred to Charleston for treatment.

The case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Comments