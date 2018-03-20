Strong Support for Term Limits in West Virginia U.S. Senate Race

Washington, DC – U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national movement to limit terms for elected officials, today praised West Virginia Senate candidate, Bo Copley, for signing its congressional term limits pledge. Previously, another candidate in the race, Jack Newbrough committed his support by signing the pledge.

In November of 2016, U.S. Term Limits had more than 50 pledge signers in Congress. USTL President Philip Blumel commented on the pledges, saying, “Bo’s and Jack’s support of term limits shows that there are people who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people and the founding fathers. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. It reads, “I pledge that as a member of Congress I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit.” The U.S. Term Limits Constitutional Amendment has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and the House of Representatives by Representative Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Blumel noted, “More than 75% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits. Copley and Newbrough know this and are willing to work to make sure we reach our goal.”

According to the last nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, conducted in January 2018, term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin’s analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a Constitutional Amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

Blumel concluded, “America is in trouble. Our career politicians have let the people down. It is time to limit their terms and return control of our nation to people”

The term limits amendment bills would require a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate, and ratification by 38 states in order to become part of the constitution.

