Strike over after union members receive new contract at Frontier Communications

CHARLESTON, WVa (WCHS/WVAH) — Communication Workers of America members will return to work Wednesday after they said an agreement has been reached with Frontier Communications in West Virginia and Ashburn, Va.

About 1,400 union members will be briefed on the agreement and will hold a vote on the proposal in the coming weeks, according to the West Virginia CWA. The details of the agreement were not immediately released.

Union members went on strike for job security at 12:01 a.m. March 4 and had been out around the clock until the agreement was made.

“I could not be more proud of our members,” said Ed Mooney, vice president of CWA District 2-13. “Going on strike is never easy. But they knew what was at stake for their co-workers and for their communities. Thanks to their strength and unity, our bargaining team has reached an agreement with Frontier that will ensure that they will continue to have good, family supporting jobs.”

During the strike, CWA members received an outpouring of support from community members and legislators, and they were joined by hundreds of supporters at a rally Saturday in Charleston.

CWA Members Win New Contract with Frontier Communications To Protect Jobs in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia

Sunday, March 25, 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After three weeks on strike, 1,400 members of the Communications Workers of America will return to work by Wednesday after reaching a contract agreement with Frontier Communications that protects jobs in West Virginia and Ashburn, Va.

“I could not be more proud of our members,” said Ed Mooney, Vice President of CWA District 2-13. “Going on strike is never easy. But they knew what was at stake for their co-workers and for their communities. Thanks to their strength and unity, our bargaining team has reached an agreement with Frontier that will ensure that they will continue to have good, family supporting jobs.”

Members will be briefed on the agreement and will hold a vote on the proposal in the coming weeks.

During the strike, CWA members received an outpouring of support from community members and legislators, and they were joined by hundreds of supporters at a rally in Charleston on Saturday.

CWA thanks Frontier’s customers for their patience and support during the strike. We look forward to returning to work and addressing the service issues that have arisen over the past few weeks as soon as possible.

Comments