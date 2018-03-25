FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchSports News
Spring Time Means The Greenbrier Golf Course Is Opening!
By Daniella HankeyMar 25, 2018, 20:22 pm
7
WHITE SULPER SPRINGS, WV (WOAY)- As the temperatures are warming up, the Greenbrier will be opening its golf course!
The 105th season of golf on The Old White TPC course at the Greenbrier officially begins on Friday, March 30th with a special ceremony to mark the historic occasion.
Commencing at 10 a.m., on the iconic first tee, the ceremony includes some anecdotes on the course’s storied past from The Greenbrier historian Dr. Robert Conte, as well as a question and answer session. A ceremonial first ball of the season follows Conte’s remarks, before tee times officially begin for 2018.
The 2018 golf season on The Old White TPC runs from March 30 through November 26 and is closed only for needed maintenance and preparations for The Greenbrier Classic. Greens fees begin at $300 for registered guests and $350 for non-registered guests. To schedule a tee time, email teetimes@greenbrier.com or call 1-877-599-9153.
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-