Spring Time Means The Greenbrier Golf Course Is Opening!

WHITE SULPER SPRINGS, WV (WOAY)- As the temperatures are warming up, the Greenbrier will be opening its golf course!

The 105th season of golf on The Old White TPC course at the Greenbrier officially begins on Friday, March 30th with a special ceremony to mark the historic occasion.

Commencing at 10 a.m., on the iconic first tee, the ceremony includes some anecdotes on the course’s storied past from The Greenbrier historian Dr. Robert Conte, as well as a question and answer session. A ceremonial first ball of the season follows Conte’s remarks, before tee times officially begin for 2018.

The 2018 golf season on The Old White TPC runs from March 30 through November 26 and is closed only for needed maintenance and preparations for The Greenbrier Classic. Greens fees begin at $300 for registered guests and $350 for non-registered guests. To schedule a tee time, email teetimes@greenbrier.com or call 1-877-599-9153.

