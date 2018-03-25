Spiking The Volleyball For A Good Cause

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- New River Community and Technical College (NRCTC) is participating in ‘Volleyball For Autism’ next month.

The school is currently registering teams for the game and is looking for T-shirt sponsors. The dead line to register is April 2, 2018 which is the same day as World Autism Day.

The actual game will take place Saturday, April 14th in Beckley. If you like to spike a Volleyball for a good cause or just want to support, you can register by emailing coordinators at Volleyball4autism@gmail.co

Comments