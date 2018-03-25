FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Spiking The Volleyball For A Good Cause
By Daniella HankeyMar 25, 2018, 20:31 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- New River Community and Technical College (NRCTC) is participating in ‘Volleyball For Autism’ next month.
The school is currently registering teams for the game and is looking for T-shirt sponsors. The dead line to register is April 2, 2018 which is the same day as World Autism Day.
The actual game will take place Saturday, April 14th in Beckley. If you like to spike a Volleyball for a good cause or just want to support, you can register by emailing coordinators at Volleyball4autism@gmail.co
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
