Solar supporters join together in Lewisburg for film screening

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Solar United Neighbors will celebrate the success of its solar co-ops in Lewisburg, Beckley, and Monroe County with a public screening of the acclaimed documentary film “Catching the Sun” on Thursday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis Theatre, 865 Court Street North, Lewisburg WV 24901.

This event is free and open to the public. Solar co-op participants will be present to share their experiences going solar. The festivities will include a slideshow of area solar installations. Refreshments will be provided.

What: Solar celebration and film screening

Who: Solar United Neighbors

When: Thursday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Lewis Theatre

865 Court Street North

Lewisburg, WV 24901

