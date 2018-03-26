Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Solar supporters join together in Lewisburg for film screening
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Solar supporters join together in Lewisburg for film screening

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 26, 2018, 10:27 am

37
0

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Solar United Neighbors will celebrate the success of its solar co-ops in Lewisburg, Beckley, and Monroe County with a public screening of the acclaimed documentary film “Catching the Sun” on Thursday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis Theatre, 865 Court Street North, Lewisburg WV 24901.

This event is free and open to the public. Solar co-op participants will be present to share their experiences going solar. The festivities will include a slideshow of area solar installations. Refreshments will be provided.

What: Solar celebration and film screening

Who: Solar United Neighbors

When: Thursday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Lewis Theatre
865 Court Street North
Lewisburg, WV 24901

Comments

comments

Previous PostWVSOM recognized by U.S. News for 20th year
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: