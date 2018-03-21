Home Uncategorized Smoke Detectors Recalled, May Not Alert Users In The Event Of A Fire
Smoke Detectors Recalled, May Not Alert Users In The Event Of A Fire
By Daniella HankeyMar 21, 2018, 15:55 pm
TAMPA BAY, FL (WFTS, BY: SCRIPPS NATIONAL)- The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling nearly half a million Kidde smoke detectors, saying they could fail to work in the event of a fire.
According to the CPSC, anyone with a Kidde smoke alarm should remove their alarm from the ceiling or wall and look for a yellow cap on the inside of the alarm (see photo above). Those who find a yellow cap should contact Kidde for a replacement, and should not try and remove the yellow cap.
Those who do not find a yellow cap in their smoke alarm can continue using the device normally.
The following models are covered in the recall:
PI9010 (DC/battery powered)
Date code: 2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13
PI2010 (AC/hardwired)
Date code: 2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13
If you are covered by the recall, contact Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.
