Smoke Detectors Recalled, May Not Alert Users In The Event Of A Fire

TAMPA BAY, FL (WFTS, BY: SCRIPPS NATIONAL)- The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling nearly half a million Kidde smoke detectors, saying they could fail to work in the event of a fire.

According to the CPSC, anyone with a Kidde smoke alarm should remove their alarm from the ceiling or wall and look for a yellow cap on the inside of the alarm (see photo above). Those who find a yellow cap should contact Kidde for a replacement, and should not try and remove the yellow cap.

Those who do not find a yellow cap in their smoke alarm can continue using the device normally.

The following models are covered in the recall:

PI9010 (DC/battery powered)

Date code: 2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13

PI2010 (AC/hardwired)

Date code: 2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13

If you are covered by the recall, contact Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

