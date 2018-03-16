Senator Ojeda to Hold Meet and Greet in Oak Hill

OAK HILL— A candidate for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives will be in Oak Hill this weekend.

Current state Senator Richard Ojeda will be holding candidate a meet and greet along with Selina Vickers who is running for the state House of Delegates. Both of these candidates have pledged to not accept corporate PAC or paid lobbyist campaign donations. They are running on a platform of ending corruption.

The event will be held at the Bellan Building on Main Street in Oak Hill on Sunday from 2-4pm.

