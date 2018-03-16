Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Senator Ojeda to Hold Meet and Greet in Oak Hill
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchPolitics

Senator Ojeda to Hold Meet and Greet in Oak Hill

Rachel AyersBy Mar 16, 2018, 18:18 pm

40
0

OAK HILL— A candidate for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives will be in Oak Hill this weekend.

Current state Senator Richard Ojeda will be holding candidate a meet and greet along with Selina Vickers who is running for the state House of Delegates. Both of these candidates have pledged to not accept corporate PAC or paid lobbyist campaign donations. They are running on a platform of ending corruption.

The event will be held at the Bellan Building on Main Street in Oak Hill on Sunday from 2-4pm.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWVU Advances to NCAA Tournament Second Round
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: