Richlands Police Department Need Your Help Identifying Individuals
By Tyler BarkerMar 22, 2018, 10:52 am
RICHLANDS, VA, (WOAY) – The Richlands Police Department is seeking assistance identifying the individuals depicted in these photos.
These subjects are being sought for questioning and are persons of interest in a criminal investigation.
Please contact Patrolman H. Brown at 276-964-9134 with any information, all tips will be kept anonymous.
