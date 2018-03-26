Ribbon Cutting at New Town Hall Building

The city of Ansted officially opened their new Town Hall Building on Monday afternoon.

Delegate Fast joined the celebration in Ansted, and the city acknowledged his help in

raising the funds needed to make their big move.

This move will help the city save around $12,000 a year and the mayor says this saved money

will go back into the community.

“We are saving $12,000 from moving from our old municipality building to our new town hall and I feel like every bit of money that we can save can go back out into our streets so the people can see what we are doing as far as their money. It is tax payer’s money and we have to use it wisely in our small communities,” said Mayor Holcomb.

The new town hall is located at 101 East Main Street beside the Rite-Aide.

