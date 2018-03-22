Resort Prepares for 2nd Annual Greenbrier Half Marathon

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS– There’s still time to register for the Greenbrier Half Marathon that’s happening next month.

The event will take place on May 12 at the Greenbrier Resort. Last year’s race was the inaugral event and it is returning again this year.

Racers have the option of running the half marathon, a 10K or a 5K. The half marathon and 10K begin at 7 a.m., with the 5K set for a 7:15 a.m. start.

The course is USATF certified, and professional photographers will be on site to provide photos for purchase.

Awards will be given to male and female overall and age group winners, based on chip time, and each participant will receive an exclusive finisher medal designed especially for The Greenbrier Half Marathon.

To learn more visit Greenbrier.com/race.

