Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Resort Prepares for 2nd Annual Greenbrier Half Marathon
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Resort Prepares for 2nd Annual Greenbrier Half Marathon

Rachel AyersBy Mar 22, 2018, 15:17 pm

14
0

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS–  There’s still time to register for the Greenbrier Half Marathon that’s happening next month.

The event will take place on May 12 at the Greenbrier Resort. Last year’s race was the inaugral event and it is returning again this year.

Racers have the option of running the half marathon, a 10K or a 5K. The half marathon and 10K begin at 7 a.m., with the 5K set for a 7:15 a.m. start.

The course is USATF certified, and professional photographers will be on site to provide photos for purchase.

Awards will be given to male and female overall and age group winners, based on chip time, and each participant will receive an exclusive finisher medal designed especially for The Greenbrier Half Marathon.

To learn more visit Greenbrier.com/race.

Comments

comments

Previous PostJessie's Law Passes House of Represenatives
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: