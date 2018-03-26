Raleigh County Schools Combating School Shootings

Woodrow Wilson High School continues to implement various safety measures to prevent school shootings like securing entrances to its facilities and working with law enforcement to provide school resource officers at the school.

The Raleigh County Schools are also working on implementing Rachel’s Challenge.

Rachel was a junior who lost her life during the Columbine High School Shooting in 1999.

This program includes a school-based presentation of Rachel’s Challenge to start a chain reaction

of kindness and compassion, a school-based training for students to enact the challenge and an evening event for parents and the community.

Rachel’s brother says her challenge, and life, have reached millions of people.

“Millions of people around the world have heard about her and seen her story in the news, a movie was made about her, books have been done about her along with documentaries, and many more people are accepting her challenge then the very few people that have decided to do something violent and that idolized the shooters rather than my sister,” said Craig Scott who is Rahel’s brother and speaker for Rachel’s Challenge.

Craig Scott will be speaking at the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium again Tuesday evening beginning at 6:00 pm with doors opening at 5:30 pm.

