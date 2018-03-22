Rainelle Medical Center Receives Funding to Continue to Provide Care

RAINELLE– The Rainelle Medical Center has received federal funding to provide healthcare services to the community.

The $343,941 grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration will allow Rainelle Medical Center to continue to provide primary care services, particularly to high-need and uninsured residents.

In a press release, Kristi Atha-Rader, Rainelle Medical Center’s chief executive officer, said they are grateful for the continued funding this grant provides.

“This funding allows us to continue providing affordable, quality medical, dental, pharmacy and behavioral health services to the citizens of Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers, Monroe and surrounding counties. Without this funding, it would be difficult for us to maintain the scope of service that we provide in the many locations we have,” Atha-Rader said.

