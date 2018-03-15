Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Princeton Woman Arrested For Attempted Murder

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 15, 2018, 10:22 am

PRINCETON, W.V. (WOAY) – A Princeton woman is in jail after she shot her estranged husband early Thursday morning.

Sgt. S. A. Somers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells WOAY News that Marina Jones, 51, of Princeton, called 911 and told them she shot her husband.  When Deputies arrived on scene they took Jones into custody.  Her husband was taken to Princeton Hospital and then was flown to Roanoke Trauma Center in Virginia.

The incident happened on Hatcher Church Road.

Police are investigating the motive. Jones is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.

