Pickle Juice Slush Coming To Sonic Drive-In This Summer

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- This summer, the classic slushie is receiving a different twist.

Beginning in June, Sonic will introduce a pickle-flavored version of its summer staple in 3,500 locations around the country. Aptly dubbed the Pickle Juice Slush, the bright-green drink will be available for a limited time.

While the thought of drinking pickle juice may sound bizarre, it’s emerged as a popular summer ingredient in recent years, especially for warm-weather cocktails. Pickle juice soda emerged as a hot trend in 2017, and pickle connoisseurs have been downing pickle whiskey sours, martinis and infused vodka come summertime.

