Open Heart Ministries Host “Salad Fundraiser”

Bluefield., WV (WOAY)- A fundraiser was held today in efforts to raise money to help local citizens who are homeless.

The Open Heart Ministries in Bluefield had a busy day as they held a “Taco and Ceaser Salad” fundraiser an it was all for a good cause.

Now the group requested an $8 donation in order for customers to receive food, but all the money raised will go towards funding their future projects for those citizens who are in need of their help.

One member tells us why these type of events are important, “We need a lot of help and donations, it’s very expensive to keep up the homes and get the food and care for these people you know that’s what we do.”

On Saturday the 24th the ministry will he handing out blankets in Downtown Bluefield for those in need. For those interested in donating you can visit Open Heart Ministries at 415 federal street Bluefield WV or call them at 304-323-2551.

