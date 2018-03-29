Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
ONLY ON WOAY: Two Needles Found at Local Retail Store

Rachel AyersBy Mar 29, 2018, 22:14 pm

MOUNT HOPE: A store manager was shocked to find syringes and needles in the baskets of his store as he was cleaning up on Wednesday night.

Brett Cooper says the baskets were by the door of his store. He says he isn’t sure who left the needles. Cooper says the store does not have a Sharps Disposable Container, so he sealed them in a plastic container, put the basket and the container in a box and put the box in a bag.

Cooper says he is concerned that people are going to wind up getting hurt and warns the public to always be cautious as this seems to become a new normal.

Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

