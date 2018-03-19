One Person Sent To The Hospital After A Fire Broke Out In An Apartment

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – One person was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Wyoming County.

Oceana, Pineville, and Cyclone Fire Department’s responded to the scene of the Post Glen Apartment Fire.

All crews are clear of the Post Glen Apartments. Patients have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The Oceana Fire Department released the following statement: “We also want to thank the Wyoming County 911 dispatchers for doing a great job tonight. Very good communication with everyone on scene and the units responding. They are the “Behind the scenes” hero’s. If you see one of them out, thank them for their service. They are truly some of the best people around. Thank you guys!

