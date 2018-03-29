UPDATE: Suspect Who Robbed Bluewell Bank In February Captured

UPDATE: Suspect who robbed the First Community Bank in Bluewell has been captured.

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler tells WOAY, Donovan Lyles, 29, of Waterford, Michigan was captured in a drug raid in Charleston on March 1st.

On March 19, Lyles waived his extradition rights to Michigan where he has warrants for arson and robberies.

Sitler tells WOAY that he will face charges in Michigan first and once he goes to trial for those he will then face the charges in West Virginia. This process could take years. In West Virginia he could face charges of first degree robbery, wanton endangerment with a weapon and fleeing from an officer.

Sitler says he will likely face state and federal charges.

Lyles is in Wayne County, Michigan jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2/8/18 BLUEWELL (WOAY) – Police are looking for one suspect who fled on foot after he robbed a bank in Mercer County.

Officials tell WOAY that shortly before 2:30 pm on Thursday, an armed black male wearing a red wig, scarf, and carrying a white purse robbed the First Community Bank in Bluewell.

The suspect fled on foot and got into the car with a woman who was driving. They crossed over the State line into Virginia in Bluefield at Midway and authorities were able to get them stopped. The male subject then fled on foot again and police are still looking for him. The woman driving the vehicle was detained and is in custody.

It is unclear at this time how much money he took.

If you have any information on this suspect you are asked to call 911.

