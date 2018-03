BECKLEY– Choosing to not wear a seat belt proved to be a fatal move for one person in a Beckley crash this week.

The crash happened on Tuesday on Robert C. Byrd Drive around 12:30 in the afternoon. A source tells WOAY that one person died in the crash and that person was not wearing their seat belt.

Multiple victims were taken to the hospital, no word yet on any other injuries.

Beckley Police are investigating the cause of this accident.

Comments