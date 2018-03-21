Officers Investigating After Pedestrian Hit in Beckley

BECKLEY– One person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Beckley this afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the corner of Harper Park Drive and Harper Road around 2:55 PM. One pedestrian had been hit by a car. They were transported by Jan-Care Ambulance Services from the scene.

Beckley Police, State Police, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

