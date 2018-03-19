Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Oak Hill Police Dept. Looking to Hire Probationary Officer

Rachel AyersBy Mar 19, 2018, 18:29 pm

OAK HILL— The Oak Hill Police Department is currently accepting applications.

Applications for the position of Probationary Police Officer can be picked up at the Oak Hill City Clerk’s Office or the police department. You can also download applications online at cityofoakhill.homestead.com.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid drivers license, be a US citizen, be legally able to carry a firearm, have a high school diploma or GED and have no prior criminal or drug history.

The City of Oak Hill Police Department starting salary is $40,019. The position also includes medical benefits including eye and dental and retirement. Other perks include rank advancement pay, paid vacation and holidays, bike patrol, detective positions, take home cruisers, state of the art facility and equipment and full time forensic/crime scene analyst on staff.

Special consideration will be given to certified officers. Their applications should be turned in as soon as possible.

