NRHA PA NAMED CO DIRECTOR OF STATE HEALTH ORGANIZATION

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Jennifer Boyd, PA-C, family practice physician’s assistant at the New River Health Association (NRHA), has recently been named co-director of the West Virginia Practice-Based Research Network (WVPBRN).

The West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute’s WVPBRN is an 86-site formal network which facilitates the conduct of studies of important health issues in West Virginia. To date, over 2,600 patients and 274 providers have been involved in one or more projects, many of which have resulted in policy or practice changes.

Boyd has been a WVPBRN member since 2013, serving on multiple projects including WV Project ECHO which connects rural patients with specialized care via video conferencing technology. In her new position as co-director, Boyd will provide guidance on patient and provider engagement, foster linkage with community health centers, and provide guidance on research translation and dissemination.

“I am honored to serve as co-director for the WVPBRN,” said Boyd. “The WVPBRN is bringing together academic researchers and community-based partners to study topics that are meaningful and have lasting impact for our communities. I look forward to my part in helping this network continue to flourish.”

Boyd shares the role with William Lewis, M.D., family medicine physician with Harpers Ferry Family Medicine and associate professor at West Virginia University Easter Division,

Boyd, who has worked at NRHA since 1998, also serves as clinical consultant for the WV Primary Care Association. She holds a degree in biology from Oberlin College and earned her physician assistant degree from Yale University. She sees patients at NRHA’s Summersville School-Based Health Center and at the NRHA Fayetteville office.

For more information on the WVPBRN, visit the program webpage. For information about New River Health Association, visit nrhawv.org or call 304.469-2905.

