New Senior Abuse Hotline Aims to Protect Our “Most Vulnerable”

Rachel AyersBy Mar 23, 2018, 22:09 pm

CHARLESTON– West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he has formed a new unit and a hotline to fight elder abuse.

Morrisey said in a statement that the civil litigation unit will be dedicated to holding accountable anyone who abuses, exploits or neglects senior citizens. He said the unit will use a new hotline, email address and scam alert database to connect seniors with services.

The statement says West Virginia’s senior population has grown to nearly 19 percent and the unit will use all resources available “to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

He said the new unit will focus on enforcing consumer protection laws and will help seniors with legal needs such as preneed funeral contracts.

Those in need can reach out by phone at 304-558-1155 or through email at HelpForSeniors@wvago.gov.

