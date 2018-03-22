Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
New Report Says Coal Continuing to Decline

Rachel AyersBy Mar 22, 2018, 13:07 pm

BILLINGS, MT– A new report says the coal-fired power industry will reach a major turning point by 2022 when plant retirements outpace new construction for the first time in the modern era.

But that still might not be enough to meet international emission reduction goals intended to fend off the worst effects of climate change.

The joint report issued Wednesday by CoalSwarm, Sierra Club and Greenpeace highlights moves by India and China to find alternatives to coal as the world’s most populous nations struggle to clear their polluted skies.

In the U.S., analysts say President Donald Trump’s vociferous promotion of coal has given the industry only a modest boost.

The report’s authors and independent analysts agree the current pace of coal’s decline is too slow to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord.

