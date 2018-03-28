Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Health Needle exchange program to resume in West Virginia city
HealthNewsWatchStateTop Stories

Needle exchange program to resume in West Virginia city

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 28, 2018, 09:44 am

22
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia health department will resume its needle exchange program once it can comply with new rules issued by a police chief.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department President Brenda Isaac tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail the needle exchange portion of its harm reduction program should resume by mid-April.

Under rules announced by Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper on Monday, participants must present a government-issued identification before receiving any needles from the health department. He also ordered only retractable needles to be issued and for participants to undergo blood tests and be offered drug counseling. Only Kanawha County residents would be able to obtain needles, which must be returned if a participant wants additional ones.

Charleston Mayor Danny Jones has said too many needles are ending up on playgrounds and streets.

Comments

comments

Previous PostFirst on WOAY: Man Involved in Wyoming Co. Beating Also Facing Charges for Engaging in Sexual Acts With Teen
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: