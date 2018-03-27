National Recognition Given to Raleigh County Commission on Aging

The Raleigh County Commision on aging received national recognition on Tuesday morning.
The Pinnacle Gold Award is presented annually by the NuStep Corporation to a Senior Center
to acknowledge their outstanding efforts in advancing and supporting whole-person wellness
for older adults.
The award focuses on wellness in seven dimensions: physical, social, spiritual, emotional,
intellectual, vocational, and environmental.
The Director of Social Services Terri Tilley said this award is symbolic of their hard work.
“It is an award that shows the hard work that we’ve done and we are delighted to be receiving it,” said Mrs. Tilley.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold was also in attendance to offer congratulatory remarks to the Center.
