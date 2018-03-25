Names released in fatal I-77 crash

SHARON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — West Virginia State Police have released the names of three people who were killed in a crash on I-77 Saturday evening.

James W. Platte, 49, of Westphalia, Mich., Tonya Platte, 38, of Westphalia, Mich., and Beatrice Patrick, 77, of Salyersville, Ky. were killed in a three-vehicle crash at about 5:30 p.m. near the Sharon exit of the West Virginia Turnpike, according to State Police.

A release from State Police said Patrick was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound in the southbound lanes of I-77 at a high rate of speed and struck a Buick sedan that was being driven by James and Tonya Platte.

Patrick and the Plattes were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

After being struck, the Buick was sent off the road and struck a box truck that was in the process of being towed. The driver of that truck was identified as Jordan Napoleon, 40, of Greer, S.C. Greer was taken to CAMC General hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Two Pratt volunteer firefighters were also killed Saturday evening while responding to the fatal crash on I-77. Their names have not been released at this time.

Three other firefighters, including the fire chief, were injured in the crash. Fire Chief Timothy Walker remains in the intensive care unit. Bill Hypes is in stable condition and a third volunteer firefighter has been released from the hospital with a broken arm.

Comments