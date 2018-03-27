UPDATE: Seven Cars Crash In Fayetteville, Sends Ten To The Hospital

UPDATE:( 5:30 pm) – A multi-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 19 in Fayetteville today sent numerous people to the hospital.

At about noon today, the Fayette County 911 Center received numerous calls informing of a multi-vehicle accident on US Route 19 near the Whitewater Avenue intersection in Fayetteville. First responders found seven total vehicles involved; five-passenger vehicles, one coal truck and one tractor trailer. There were a total of twelve persons involved in the accident, eleven adults and one juvenile. Two of the involved were flown to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. All but two of the remaining persons involved were transported for treatment at local hospitals.

Two of the person’s involved required extrication by the Fayetteville and Oak Hill Fire Departments due to being entrapped in the vehicles. No injuries from this accident are expected to be life-threatening.

This accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayetteville Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police. The WV PSC Enforcement division responded to conduct inspections on the commercial vehicles involved in this accident.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: Officials tell WOAY that seven people were transported after a multi-car crash in Fayetteville.

Two were flown to Charleston Hospital, two were transported to Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, and three people were transported to Raleigh General Hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Stay with WOAY for more details.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash in front of the Wal Mart in Fayetteville on Route 19 southbound.

Both lanes are shut down at this time.

Emergency Officials tell WOAY that shortly before 12:15pm on Tuesday a call came in of 4 to 5 cars involved. They say a dump truck is also involved.

Details are limited at this time. Be sure to stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

Comments