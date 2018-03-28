Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Mullens Man Arrested For Several Break-ins
CrimeWatchLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Mullens Man Arrested For Several Break-ins

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 28, 2018, 00:25 am

15
0

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is in jail for stolen property, breaking and entering, and forgery.

Deputies say they served a search warrant and recovered stolen property from Thomas C Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury is charged with transferring stolen property.  Shrewsbury was currently out on bond from a previous charge from Wayne’s Market for break in, forgery, and uttering in Mullens.

More charged will be filed on Wednesday in reference to burglary at two residential homes in Wyoming County.  Shrewsbury is also suspected of breaking into Cornerstone IGA and the Dairy Queen  in Mullens.

Shrewsbury is currently in jail under a 10,000 dollar cash bond.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department  Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Mullens Police and Sophia Police Departments assisted in the investigation.

Comments

comments

Previous PostJevon Carter Named Second Team All-American
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: