Mullens Man Arrested For Several Break-ins

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is in jail for stolen property, breaking and entering, and forgery.

Deputies say they served a search warrant and recovered stolen property from Thomas C Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury is charged with transferring stolen property. Shrewsbury was currently out on bond from a previous charge from Wayne’s Market for break in, forgery, and uttering in Mullens.

More charged will be filed on Wednesday in reference to burglary at two residential homes in Wyoming County. Shrewsbury is also suspected of breaking into Cornerstone IGA and the Dairy Queen in Mullens.

Shrewsbury is currently in jail under a 10,000 dollar cash bond.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Mullens Police and Sophia Police Departments assisted in the investigation.

