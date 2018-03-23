Mountaineer Women Advance to WNIT Quarterfinals

WOAY – West Virginia women’s basketball overcame several runs from James Madison to defeat the Lady Dukes 67-55 in the WNIT third round Friday in Morgantown.

Kristina King was one of four Mountaineers to reach double figures, leading WVU with 17 points. Teana Muldrow came close to a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

James Madison gained momentum late in the first quarter to lead 21-20 after the opening 10 minutes, but were then held to only five points in the second quarter. The Lady Dukes would rally to tie the game at 48 heading to the fourth quarter, where WVU outscored JMU 19-7. Kelly Koshuta led James Madison with 22 points.

West Virginia (24-11) will host St. John’s in the WNIT quarterfinals at 4 PM Sunday.

