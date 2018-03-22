Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mercer County Starts “Keep Mercer Clean Initiative”

Terell BaileyBy Mar 22, 2018, 17:50 pm

Mercer County., WV (WOAY) – One local county is making sure that their community members don’t litter by starting a county wide initiative.

Mercer County community members are encouraged to take part in the fourth annual “Keep Mercer Clean Movement.”

Mercer County Litter Control Officer Josh Park adds, “The Keep Mercer Clean Movement is focused on recycling but more so community involvement and community based clean ups.”

Until the end of April the county will be holding various recycling and cleaning events.

Most recently Mercer County has upped their littering laws, for those caught littering you could face an expensive penalty.

“Let’s say you throw a piece of paper down that’s going to be around a $100 fine plus court cost, plus $2,000 civil penalty your looking at between $2,400-2,500,” Park adds.

Citizens are asked to take their trash items to the Mercer County Sanitary Landfill, especially items like old tires and rubber materials so that they can be properly recycled.

