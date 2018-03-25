Mercer County Holds Annual Vietnam Veteran Recognition Day

Mercer County., WV (WOAY) – Vietnam Veterans from throughout the area came together to celebrate the 5th annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day.

Vietnam Veterans from the Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard cane together to attend a ceremony honoring their chivalry and accomplishments from the war.

During the ceremony Veterans also paid their respect to the members and their families who lives were lost during the war.

Vietnam War Vet Widow Marie Blackwell adds, “We felt that this would be a way for my husband because he was a Vietnam Vet he was never welcomed home properly and we just felt having this recognition day was a great day to welcome home our Vietnam Veterans.”

Many speakers graced the stage to share a few kind words with the veterans about their appreciation for what they did.

The keynote speaker for this years ceremony was none other than Congressman Evan Jenkins.

Jenkins gave a moving speech and even adding that many people don’t truly know what Veterans need after their time in the service.

Jenkins told Newswatch, “We need to make sure that they (Veterans) get the very best healthcare. He continued, “We should not have the system not honoring the exposures that they had and the resulting of diseases we need to make sure that we take care of our vets.”

Also during the ceremony it was mentioned that finally our Vietnam Veterans are receiving the credit they deserve. “Finally the men and women that made their sacrifices and for those that didn’t come back you now it’s just something we want people to know about,” Roger Carroll adds.

The Mercer County Vietnam Veterans would like the community to know that this event was not only for Vietnam Vets but for all veterans.

Comments