Mercer County Announces Updates to School Calendar

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 27, 2018, 11:26 am

PRINCETON, WV, (WOAY) – Due to the number of late schedules and school cancellations and in order to avoid extending the school year for students, we need to reschedule and/or cancel the early dismissals planned for the remainder of the year.

The Faculty Senate meeting scheduled for April 18, 2018, has been moved to April 2, 2018. With the rescheduling of the April Faculty Senate meeting, there will not be an early dismissal on April 18, 2018.

The Administrator Meeting with Faculty on May 2, 2018, has been cancelled. As a result, there will not be an early dismissal on May 2, 2018.

The Faculty Senate meeting scheduled for June 5, 2018, has been moved to June 7, 2018. With the rescheduling of the Faculty Senate meeting, there will not be an early dismissal on June 5, 2018.
These changes will not affect graduation. All high schools will hold graduation ceremonies on May 25, 2018. Please check with your child’s school for time of ceremony.

The last day for students is June 5, 2018. For all staff, June 6, 2018, will be a Preparation for the Closing of School, and June 7th and 8th will be staff development days.

