Mega Millions & Powerball Jackpots Soaring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Lottery players have two major jackpots to play for this weekend as the Multi-State Lottery games of Mega Millions and Powerball continue to climb toward record levels. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $345 million (cash option of $205.3 million), while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $455 million (cash option of $269.4 million).

The Mega Millions jackpot is the ninth largest in the game’s history, while the current Powerball jackpot ranks eighth all-time in that game’s history.

“This is just the third time in history that Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have simultaneously surpassed the $300 million mark,” said Randy Burnside, the Public Relations Manager for the West Virginia Lottery. “Our players have the chance to play for a combined $800 million in jackpot prizes this week, and that definitely creates a great deal of excitement.”

Both jackpots have rolled 19 times since they were last hit. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was $451 million in Florida on January 5, and the last Powerball jackpot won was $559.7 million in New Hampshire on January 6th.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets cost $2. The Megaplier and Power Play options are an additional $1 and prizes on those tickets are multiplied, except for the jackpot.

All-time West Virginia has produced eight Powerball Jackpot winning tickets, and 39 Powerball and Mega Millions tickets worth more than $1 million.

“West Virginia is a lucky state in terms of Powerball jackpot winners and match-5 winners per capita, and we would love to see another West Virginian take home a life-changing prize this week,” Burnside said. “These games are more than just the jackpot amounts. They offer great prizes down through the prize tiers and all of those prizes are multiplied if the player selected the Power Play or Mega Million option for an extra $1 per play.”

Mega Millions drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Ga., while Powerball drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time in Tallahassee, Fla. West Virginia players have until 9:59 p.m. ET on draw days to purchase their tickets.

Since 1986, the West Virginia Lottery has generated more than $9.5 billion in proceeds for the State of West Virginia. Lottery proceeds benefit Education, Seniors, and Tourism in the Mountain State.

