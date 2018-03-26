Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Marshall’s Jon Elmore Declares for NBA Draft

Paloma Villicana Mar 26, 2018

(WOAY) – Marshall’s junior guard Jon Elmore has announced Monday afternoon that he is declaring for the NBA draft and will not sign with an agent. Not signing with an agent allows Elmore to withdraw his name and return to Marshall up to ten days after the NBA draft combine. Last year, Elmore declared for the draft in March and withdrew in May. Elmore led his team to the NCAA tournament this year for the first time since 1987. Earlier this season he was awarded conference tournament MVP and he was also named to the All-C-USA first team for the second straight year.

 

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.

