Marshall Upsets Wichita State in First Round

WOAY – Marshall men’s basketball is headed to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Wichita State 81-75 on Friday in San Diego. It’s the first NCAA Tournament win in school history for the Thundering Herd.

Dan D’Antoni’s team had a 33-26 lead late in the first half, before Wichita State gained momentum to take the 37-34 lead at halftime. The Thundering Herd were able to trim the deficit as the teams traded the lead for much of the second half, until Marshall took the lead for good at 71-70 with under four minutes remaining.

Jon Elmore, who played all 40 minutes, led the Thundering Herd with 27 points, while Ajdin Penava – who spent much of the second half in foul trouble – contributed 16 points. Greenbrier East alum Rondale Watson scored four points off the bench. Conner Frankamp led Wichita State with 27 points.

This is the fourth straight year a Conference USA team has upset a higher-seeded opponent in the NCAA Tournament, following UAB in 2015 and Middle Tennessee each of the last two seasons.

