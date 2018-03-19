Man Arrested And Charged With Prostitution In Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Police Arrested and charged a man for solicitation prostitution.

The Bluefield Police Department says, On March 19,2018, Joshua Bowman of Narrows, VA was arrested by Detective J.B. Fox with the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department and charged with Solicitation Prostitution.

The events occurred in February and March of 2018 it is alleged, Bowman spent nearly $4000.00 on prostitution.

Bowman self-reported to the Bluefield City Jail where he was processed and now awaits arraignment.

