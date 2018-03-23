FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Making A Difference For Those Looking For Employment
By Daniella HankeyMar 23, 2018, 17:53 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Job seekers had the opportunity to meet with employers and different companies around West Virginia.
Booths filled the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center by allowing West Virginian job seekers an opportunity to explore current job opportunities.
Even our very own news station had a booth set up to allow job seekers the opportunity to learn about different jobs WOAY has to offer.
Senator Joe Manchin was a sponsor of the job fair and even made a special appearance.
“This is our 29th job fair in the state of West Virginia. If you’re out there, it can be very intimidating if you’ve lost a job or if you want to improve on a job. There are 144 vendors looking to hire somebody. If they just hired one person, that’s 144 new jobs. That’s an unbeliveable difference in people’s lives,” said Senator Joe Manchin.
If you were unable to make the job fair, but would still like to explore job opportunities in West Virginia, you can visit: https://www.manchin.senate.gov/help-from-joe/jobs
